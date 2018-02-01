Asian Markets Advance After Wall Street Rally

Asian stock are mostly higher on Wednesday following the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street on the first trading day of 2018 and on higher commodity prices, while the U.S. dollar tumbled to a more than three-month low. Optimism about global economic growth also boosted investor sentiment.

The Australian market is modestly higher. Mining stocks and banks are gaining, while oil stocks are mixed.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 9.70 points or 0.16 percent to 6,071.00, off a high of 6,082.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 9.00 points or 0.15 percent to 6,175.00.

The major miners are higher as iron ore prices continued to rise. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is rising almost 3 percent.

Gold miners are also advancing after gold prices rose to their highest level since September 2017. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are adding more than 1 percent each.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Westpac are edging up less than 0.1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.1 percent and National Australia Bank is rising 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.2 percent, while Santos is down 0.7 percent and Oil Search is unchanged.

Shares of Yowie Group, which came out of a trading halt, are falling more than 33 percent after the confectionery maker slashed its full-year sales outlook and said that chief executive Bert Alfonso will step down.

DuluxGroup's majority-owned company DGL Camel International has agreed to sell most of its Hong Kong and China coatings portfolio to Yip's Chemical Holdings. Shares of DuluxGroup are losing more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday despite the greenback also falling to a three-month low. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7833, compared to US$0.7839 on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher, while Indonesia is lower. The Japanese market is closed for a holiday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at record highs on Tuesday as traders expressed optimism about the outlook for the markets and the going into the new year. Trading activity was subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping traders on the sidelines.

The Dow added 104.79 points or 0.42 percent to 24,824.01, while the Nasdaq surged 103.51 points or 1.50 percent to 7,006.90 and the S&P gained 22.20 points or 0.83 percent to 2,695.81.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, holding near the highest in more than two years amid turmoil in the Middle East. WTI crude for February fell $0.05, or less than 0.1 percent, to settle at $60.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com