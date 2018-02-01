Thailand Manufacturing Sector Expands In December

Thailand's manufacturing activity expanded marginally in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in December from 50.0 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, growth in both output and new orders were key drivers for the upturn, but employment and input inventories fell further.

