European Economics Preview: German Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany and construction Purchasing Managers' survey from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to climb 2 percent on year in December, after rising 2.5 percent in November.

In the meantime, unemployment from Norway and consumer prices from Turkey are due. Norway's jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4 percent in October.

Turkey's inflation is expected to ease to 11.85 percent in December from 12.98 percent in November.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to issue Germany's unemployment data. The number of unemployed is forecast to fall 13,000 in December, following a decrease of 18,000 in November.

At 4.30 am ET, the UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI is due. The indicator is forecast to drop slightly to 53.0 in December from 53.1 in November.

