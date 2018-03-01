European Shares Set To Open On Firm Note

European stocks may open on a firm note Wednesday as investors focus on trends in the dollar, euro and pound as well as the December FOMC meeting minutes due later in the day.

The euro paused after the previous session's rally as the European Central Bank's QE reduction to 30 billion euros a month took effect and comments from ECB board member Benoit Coeure sparked fears over the withdrawal of stimulus.

There was a strong chance that the bank's 2.55 trillion euros asset purchase program would not be extended again when it expires in September, Cœuré told in an interview with Caixin Global, which was conducted on December 17 and published over the weekend.

Should inflation turned out to be higher than currently expected, the bank is ready to respond with several instruments, he said.

Asian stock are broadly higher as a slew of upbeat manufacturing surveys stoked optimism about global growth.

Unemployment figures from Germany and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from the U.K. are due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

Oil held stable near its highest level since mid-2015 amid rising geopolitical tensions while gold edged down after hitting a fresh four month high on dollar weakness.

Overnight, U.S. stocks started the New Year on a buoyant note as investors lapped up and healthcare stocks that should benefit from faster economic growth.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent to reach a fresh record high and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied as much as 1.5 percent to close above 7,000 for the first time while the Dow rose 0.4 percent.

European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday as the dollar weakened against the euro and pound on fears of ECB stimulus tapering and traders awaited new rules for the region's financial markets.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell by half a percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

