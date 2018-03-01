Germany's Jobless Rate Falls In November

Germany's unemployment rate decreased slightly in November, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell slightly to an adjusted 3.6 percent in November from 3.7 percent in October.

There were 1.57 million unemployed in November. Unemployment declined by around 14,000 from the previous month.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 3.4 percent from 3.8 percent a month ago.

Further, data showed that the number of persons in employment increased by 51,000, or 0.1 percent month on month in November.

In 2017, German employment increased the most since 2007, data released by Destatis on January 2 showed. Employment increased by 638,000 or 1.5 percent to around 44.3 million in 2017.

Data also revealed that the unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent in 2017 from 3.9 percent in the previous year. This was the lowest since German reunification.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.