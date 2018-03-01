Asian Shares Rise On Growth Optimism

Asian stock ended broadly higher on Wednesday, with firmer commodity prices on the back of a weaker dollar and optimism about global growth buoying investor sentiment.

The dollar held somewhat steady in Asian trading as investors looked ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting due later in the day.

Gold edged down after hitting a 3-1/2-month high while oil prices traded close to mid-2015 highs amid turmoil in the Middle East.

The Japanese market was closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 20.78 points or 0.62 percent to close at 3,369.11, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.18 percent at 30,571 in late trade.

Australian shares eked out modest gains as rallying metal prices on the back of a weaker dollar and strong manufacturing data from China helped lift miners.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 9.10 points or 0.15 percent to finish at

6,070.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 9.30 points or 0.15 percent higher at 6,175.30.

Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rallied 1.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group jumped over 3 percent. Gold miner Newcrest Mining advanced 0.9 percent and Regis Resources added 1.6 percent.

Insurance Australia Group slid 0.6 percent after the company cut its catastrophe reinsurance coverage for the 2018 calendar year. Yowie Group fell more than 33 percent as shares of the confectionery maker came out of a trading halt.

Seoul stocks extended gains for the fourth day, with companies and steelmakers pacing the gainers on expectations of improved earnings. The benchmark Kospi rose 6.70 points or 0.27 percent to 2,486.35. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 1.2 percent and SK Hynix advanced 1.4 percent while steelmaker Posco jumped as much as 5.5 percent.

New Zealand shares rose as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index rose 26.83 points or 0.32 percent to 8,424.91 in the first trading session of 2018.

Pushpay Holdings soared 4.3 percent after the company reiterated it expects to break even on a monthly cash flow basis before the end of 2018.

Benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing 1.4 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks started the New Year on a buoyant note as investors lapped up technology and healthcare stocks that should benefit from faster economic growth.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent to reach a fresh record high and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied as much as 1.5 percent to close above 7,000 for the first time while the Dow rose 0.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis