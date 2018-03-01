DAX Rebounds As Euro Weakens

German stocks rebounded on Wednesday as the region's new investment regulations, known as Mifid II, came into force and official data showed the country's jobless rate held steady at a record low of 5.5 percent in December, bolstering optimism over the of Europe's largest .

Also supporting market sentiment, the euro was trading lower for the first time in six days.

The benchmark DAX was up 65 points or 0.51 percent at 12,937 in late opening deals after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.

HeidelbergCement shares rose over 1 percent. The building materials company said the significant reduction of the effective tax rate in the U.S. will have a positive effect on group net profit and cashflow starting in the year 2019.

Market Analysis