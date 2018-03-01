CAC 40 Edges Higher Amid Mifid Launch

French stocks bounced back on Wednesday as the region's new investment regulations, known as Mifid II, came into force and the euro edged lower for the first time in six days.

There is also some respite on the economic front as official data showed that Germany's jobless rate held steady at a record low of 5.5 percent in December, bolstering optimism over the of Europe's largest .

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 22 points or 0.42 percent at 5,311 in late opening deals after declining half a percent on Tuesday.

Airbus Group advanced 1.7 percent amid reports that the aircraft manufacturer had delivered over 700 aircraft in 2017, meeting its core industrial target for the year.

