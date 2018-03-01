FTSE 100 Slips Into Red In Choppy Trade; Next Plc Shares Up Over 7%

U.K. shares were marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday as the pound held firm amid broad dollar weakness, offsetting an upbeat trading update from clothing retailer Next Plc.

On the economic front, U.K. construction activity grew at a slower pace in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed today.

The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell more-than-expected to 52.2 in December from 53.1 in November.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,645 in late opening deals after falling by half a percent the previous day.

Next Plc soared 7.5 percent after raising its full-year profit guidance.

Marks and Spencer rose about 1 percent after selling its Hong Kong and Macau operations.

Indivior advanced 1.7 percent after signing a licensing and collaboration agreement with Switzerland-based Addex for addiction treatments.

Low-cost airline Ryanair, which recently applied for a British air operating license, gained over 1 percent.

Oil & gas exploration firm Tullow Oil rallied 2.5 percent as oil prices steadied near multi-year highs.

