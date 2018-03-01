Latvia Industrial Production Growth Slows Further

Latvia's industrial production growth eased for the second straight month in November, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 5.3 percent rise in October.

Among major groups, mining and quarrying output grew the most by 24.3 percent annually in November, followed by manufacturing output with 9.1 percent rise.

At the same time, output of electricity and gas supply contracted 11.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent from October, when it declined by 2.1 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

