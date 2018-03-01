Portugal Consumer Confidence Stable In December

Portugal's consumer confidence remained stable in December, after increasing in the past two months, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index revealed a score of 2.3, same as in November.

The report also showed that industrial confidence improved to 3.9 from 3.3, while the construction sentiment index eased to -19.8 from -18.9.

Confidence in the trade sector also strengthened as the index climbed to 4.3 from 3.8. The services confidence index eased to 14.9 from 16.

The overall economic sentiment index fell to 1.9 from 2.1.

