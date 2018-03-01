The Swiss Stock Market Jumped After Long Holiday Weekend

The Swiss stock market ended its first trading session of the new year with a significant increase. The market had been closed for a 4-day holiday weekend. The market reached a new intraday high for the year during the session.

The positive open on Wall Street and the better than expected U.S. manufacturing report provided a boost to the market in the afternoon. Traders are looking forward to the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve later today.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.03 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,478.92. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.12 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.99 percent.

Vifor Pharma was among the top performing stocks of the session, with an increase of 3.3 percent. Lonza advanced 2.5 percent, Clariant rose 2.1 percent and Sika added 2.0 percent.

Adecco climbed 2.1 percent after it was upgraded by Credit Suisse to "Outperform" from "Underperform."

UBS increased 2.2 percent and Credit Suisse added 1.0 percent. Bank Vontobel confirmed its "Buy" rating on UBS and its "Hold" rating on Credit Suisse.

LafargeHolcim advanced 2.0 percent, Schindler gained 1.3 percent and ABB rose 1.2 percent.

Roche increased 1.9 percent and Novartis added 1.3 percent. JPMorgan added Roche to its Analyst Focus List. Novartis announced that it has received a Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. FDA for its breast cancer drug Kisqali.

The third index heavyweight, Nestlé, finished with a loss of 0.5 percent.

In the broad market, Addex Therapeutics surged 32.8 percent. The company has signed a licensing and collaboration agreement with Indivior for global development and commercialization of ADX71441 for the treatment of addiction.

Apple supplier AMS gained 6.6 percent after a rally in companies boosted U.S. stocks to record highs overnight.

by RTT Staff Writer

Market Analysis