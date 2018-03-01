Australia Performance Of Service Index 52.0 In December - AiG

The services sector in Australia continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Thursday with a Performance of Service Index score of 52.0.

That's up from 51.7 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Of the five activity sub-indexes in the index, new orders, employment and supplier deliveries expanded, while stocks (inventories) were roughly stable and sales contracted

Four of the nine sub-sectors expanded, one was stable and four contracted (trend). Conditions continue to look better in the -oriented sub-sectors than in the consumer-oriented sub-sectors.

by RTT Staff Writer

