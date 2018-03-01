ARGENTINA: Merval Rises For The 11th Straight Session

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, rose 1.25% to 31,475.13 points Wednesday and ended in the black for the 11th consecutive session despite going through temporary profit-taking during the day.

According to Jorge Juarez, an analyst at Mateo y Marchioni, the Argentinean stock market is due for a correction sometime soon. The next resistance level should be at 31,505 points, and Merval may descend to 30,375 points after reaching that level.

The Brazilian oil company Petrobras (+2.08%) should pay US$ 2.95 billion to settle a collective lawsuit against the company in the United States. Investors viewed the news as positive, since early estimates pointed to a much higher disbursement.

The locally traded U.S. dollar rose 0.19%, closing at 18.44 Argentinean pesos amid low trading volume.

by Agencia CMA Latam

