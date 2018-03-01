Japan Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 54.0 In December - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.0.

That's up from 53.6 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output growth continued to accelerate, while new orders also increased at a sharper rate.

Business confidence weakened.

