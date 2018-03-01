Hong Kong Business PMI Rises To 51.5 In December - Nikkei

The private sector in Hong Kong continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 51.5.

That's up from 50.7 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

It also represents a four-year high.

Individually, there were stronger rises in output and new orders, while employment expanded for the first time in five months.

Inflationary pressures remained firm.

by RTT Staff Writer

