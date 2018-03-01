Singapore Private Sector PMI Slows Sharply In December - Nikkei

The private sector in Singapore continued to expand in December, albeit at a much slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 52.1.

That's down sharply from 55.4 in November, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were slower rises in both output and new orders.

Purchasing activity fell for the first time in six months, and inflationary pressures eased markedly.

by RTT Staff Writer

