China Services PMI Climbs To 53.9 In December - Caixin

The services sector in China continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 53.9.

That's up from 51.9 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Also, the composite index came in at 53.0 - up from 51.6 in the previous month.

Individually, there was a solid increase in services activity, accompanied by faster growth in manufacturing output.

Employment remained broadly stable.

