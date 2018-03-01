China Services PMI Climbs To 53.9 In December - Caixin

The services sector in China continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 53.9.
That's up from 51.9 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Also, the composite index came in at 53.0 - up from 51.6 in the previous month.
Individually, there was a solid increase in services activity, accompanied by faster growth in manufacturing output.
Employment remained broadly stable.
