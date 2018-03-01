Egypt Non-Oil Private Sector Contracts In December

Egypt's non-oil private sector activity deteriorated at the end of the year, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI dropped to 48.3 in December from 50.7 in November.

Any reading below 50 suggests contraction, while a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Nonetheless, the contraction registered throughout the final quarter of 2017 was the slowest recorded in over two years.

Declines in output, new orders and new foreign contributed to the latest deterioration.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.