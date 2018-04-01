European Economics Preview: UK Services PMI Data Due

Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK and euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.5 percent rise in November.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain's services PMI data. The index is forecast to improve to 54.6 in December from 54.4 in November.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI report is due. Economists expect the indicator to remain unchanged at 54.7.

Thereafter, final composite PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is set to release euro area final composite PMI data. The score is seen at 58 in December, in line with flash estimate.

At 4.30 am ET, the UK Markit/CIPS services PMI data is due. The index is forecast to rise to 54.0 in December from 53.8 in November.

In the meantime, the Bank of England is slated to publish mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in November is seen at 64,000 in November compared to 64,600 in October.

