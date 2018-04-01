India's Private Sector Growth At 14-Month High

India's private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India composite output index climbed to 53.0 in December from 50.3 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Following a decline in November, the Indian service sector returned to marginal growth during December.

The headline services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.9 in December from 48.5 in the previous month.

New orders received by Indian service providers stagnated in December after falling in November.

Meanwhile, manufacturing orders climbed further and production growth quickened to the fastest in five years.

Reflecting improvements in output requirements, services companies raised their workforce numbers at the fastest rate since September.

"Encouragingly, service providers were offered some respite around inflationary pressures, as input cost inflation registered below the series trend," Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit, said.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.