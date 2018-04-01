Saudi Arabia Non-Oil Private Sector Growth Robust In December

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector activity continued to expand strongly in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The headline Emirates NBD Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 57.3 in December from 57.5 in November. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The overall growth in December was driven by solid rises in both output and new orders.

On the price front, input cost inflation accelerated to a 16-month high.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.