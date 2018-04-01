European Shares Seen Higher At Open

European stocks look set to extend gains from the previous session on Thursday as oil hovered near levels last seen in 2014/2015 and the dollar continued to firm up on the back of strong economic data and the release of the FOMC minutes.

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed that officials had debated whether recent tax changes could cause inflation pressures to build unduly.

Asian stocks are broadly higher this morning, with Japan's Nikkei index rising more than 3 percent, as traders returned to their desks following a long holiday weekend. Gains remain very modest elsewhere across the region.

U.S. crude oil prices held steady in Asian trading after climbing more than 2 percent to top $61 a barrel on Wednesday on concerns over protests in Iran, OPEC's third-biggest oil producer.

It's going to be a busy day on the economic front, with U.K. Nationwide house price data and Purchasing Managers' survey results from the U.K. and the euro area slated to be released later in the day.

The ADP jobs report will offer a preview of the U.S. labor market ahead of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report due on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the latest survey from Caixin showed that the services sector in China continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace with a PMI score of 53.9, up from 51.9 in November.

Overnight, U.S. stocks surged to fresh record highs, with rallying oil prices, upbeat manufacturing and construction spending data as well as continued gains in the sector helping underpin investor sentiment.

The Dow rose 0.4 percent, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent.

European stocks also closed higher on Wednesday as the euro rally stalled, retailer Next increased its full-year profit guidance and new rules for the region's financial , known as Mifid II, came into force.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced half a percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both climbed by 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.3 percent.

