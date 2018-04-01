Sweden Services Growth Quickens In December

Sweden's service sector growth accelerated notably at the end of the year, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Thursday.

The purchasing managers' index for the services sector climbed from 61.9 in November to 64.6 in December, which was the highest outcome in 2017.

Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The sub-index for volume rose to 67.6 in December from 63.5 in the previous month. Similarly, employment index increased to 64.1 from 59.3.

The order intake share index came in at 64.6 in December, up from 64.2 in November.

