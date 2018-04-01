Asian Shares Follow US Peers Higher

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday, although gains remained modest outside Japan, where the benchmark Nikkei average jumped over 3 percent on its first trading day of the New Year.

Regional underlying sentiment remained supported by rallying oil prices, encouraging services sector data from China and the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 16.60 points or 0.49 percent to 3,385.71, extending gains for the fifth straight session.

The latest survey from Caixin showed that the services sector in China continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace with a PMI score of 53.9, up from 51.9 in November.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.57 percent at 30,736 in late trade. The country's private sector continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed with a PMI score of 51.5, up from 50.7 in November.

Japanese shares rallied on the first trading day of 2018 as the yen remained relatively weak on global growth optimism and oil prices surged to their highest level since December 2014.

The Nikkei average ended up 741.39 points or 3.26 percent at 23,506.33, its highest level since Jan. 7, as traders returned to their desks after a long New Year break. The broader Topix index closed 2.55 percent higher at 1,863.82.

Honda Motor climbed 3.2 percent after it teamed up with Alibaba Group to jointly develop connected cars. Semiconductor company Tokyo Electron soared 6.2 percent, mobile carrier SoftBank jumped 4.3 percent, lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rallied 2.5 percent and oil firm Inpex advanced 3.4 percent.

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed today with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.0, up from 53.6 in November.

Australian shares closed modestly higher after U.S. stocks hit record highs Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 inched up 6.70 points or 0.11 percent to 6,077.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.16 percent higher at 6,185.40.

Healthcare stocks surged after the federal government approved exports of medical cannabis products. Shares of Cann Group surged more than 35 percent,

Bod Australia jumped 39.5 percent and Hydroponics Company soared 30.8 percent.

Banks ended mostly lower while energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search surged 3-4 percent after crude oil futures rose above $61 a barrel for the first time since December 2014 Wednesday. The big miners ended on a mixed note.

On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the services sector in Australia continued to expand in December, and at an accelerated pace, with an index score of 52.0, up from 51.7 in November.

Seoul stocks fell sharply on profit taking after recent gains. The benchmark Kospi shed 19.89 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 2,466.46, dragged down by companies and automakers. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell a little over 1 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 3.2 percent and Hyundai Motor dropped 2.7 percent.

New Zealand shares eked out modest gains in the wake of positive leads from offshore as solid economic data from the United States and Germany stoked optimism about global growth. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 rose 18.59 points or 0.22 percent to 8,443.50, with Ryman Healthcare and Stride Property pacing the gainers.

Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up half a percent after the latest survey from Nikkei showed the country's private sector continued to expand in December, albeit at a much slower pace.

Benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia and Taiwan were up less than half a percent each while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.1 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks surged to fresh record highs, with rallying oil prices, upbeat manufacturing and construction spending data as well as continued gains in the technology sector helping underpin investor sentiment.

The Dow rose 0.4 percent, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis