logo
Economy And The Numbers
mail  E-MAIL
Share SHARE
FONT-SIZE Plus   Neg

Uganda's Private Sector Growth Remains Strong In December

Uganda's private sector activity continued to expand strongly in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The headline Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 54.3 in December from 54.9 in November. However, a reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.

Among components, output, new orders, employment and stocks of purchases all contributed positively to the headline index in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap