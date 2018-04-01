Uganda's Private Sector Growth Remains Strong In December

Uganda's private sector activity continued to expand strongly in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The headline Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 54.3 in December from 54.9 in November. However, a reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.

Among components, output, new orders, employment and stocks of purchases all contributed positively to the headline index in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.