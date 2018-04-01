DAX Extends Rally Led By Automakers

German shares rallied sharply to extend gains from the previous session on Thursday, with rising oil prices, relative strength in the dollar and encouraging Eurozone final services PMI figures for December buoying investor sentiment.

The benchmark DAX was up 124 points or 0.95 percent at 13,102 in late opening deals after closing 0.8 percent higher the previous day.

Better-than-expected U.S. car sales data helped lift automakers, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen all rising over 1 percent.

Lender Deutsche Bank rose about 1 percent and Commerzbank advanced 0.7 percent.

