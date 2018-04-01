Hungary Unemployment Rate Falls Further

Hungary's unemployment rate decreased further in the three months ended November, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.

The jobless rate dropped to 3.8 percent in the September to November period from 4.0 percent in the August to October period.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 177,500 from 183,500 in the previous three-month period.

At the same time, the employment rate edged up to 59.8 percent from 59.7 percent.

