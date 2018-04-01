FTSE 100 Rises After Strong Data

U.K. shares were modestly higher on Thursday, with underlying sentiment helped by rising oil prices as well as better-than-expected U.K. housing and services data.

U.K. house prices increased at a slightly faster pace at the end of 2017, data from Nationwide Building Society showed. House prices grew 2.6 percent year-on-year in December, slightly faster than the 2.5 percent rise seen in November. The annual rate was expected to ease to 2 percent.

Separately, a report from Markit Economics revealed that the services PMI jumped to 54.2 in December from 53.8 in November.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points or 0.18 percent at 7,684 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.

Hotel and restaurant group Whitbread rose half a percent after appointing ex-ITV boss as its new chairman.

Melrose Industries also gained half a percent. The investment company said the enactment of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the U.S. will have no effect on the financial year to 31 December 2017.

Department store chain Debenhams slumped more than 16 percent after a profit warning.

Vectura Group lost 3 percent after maintaining its local currency revenue growth expectations for 2018.

