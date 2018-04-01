European Shares Extend Gains After Upbeat Data

European stocks rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session, with rising oil prices, relative strength in the dollar and encouraging economic data from the U.K. and euro area helping underpin investor sentiment.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.51 percent at 392.25 in late opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 0.8 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.2 percent.

Better-than-expected U.S. car sales data helped lift automakers, with BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot rising between 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent.

Banks also traded broadly higher. Deutsche Bank advanced 0.9 percent, BNP Paribas jumped 1.8 percent and Lloyds Bank rose over 1 percent.

French alcoholic beverage company Remy Cointreau dropped nearly 4 percent after Investec downgraded the stock.

Department store chain Debenhams slumped more than 16 percent in London after a profit warning.

On the economic front, Eurozone private sector expanded the most since early 2011, driven by a near-record expansion of manufacturing and the steepest rise in service sector for over six-and-a-half years.

The composite output index rose to 58.1 in December from 57.5 in November, final data from IHS Markit showed, marking the highest score since February 2011.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index improved to 56.6 from 56.2 in November.

U.K. house prices increased at a slightly faster pace at the end of 2017, data from Nationwide Building Society showed. House prices grew 2.6 percent year-on-year in December, slightly faster than the 2.5 percent rise seen in November.

Another report from Markit Economics revealed that the U.K. services PMI jumped to 54.2 in December from 53.8 in November.

