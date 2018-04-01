Lebanon Private Sector Downturn Continues In December

Lebanese private sector activity deteriorated further at the end of the year, survey figures from IHS Markit and Blominvest Bank showed Thursday.

The BLOM Purchasing Managers' index, or PMI, dropped to 46.1 in December from 46.2 in the previous month. Any reading below suggests contraction in the sector.

Among components, output, exports, new orders all declined at faster rates in December, while employment remained broadly steady.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.