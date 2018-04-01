Nigeria Private Sector Growth Strongest In 3 Years

Nigeria's private sector activity expanded at the sharpest pace in three years in December, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The Stanbic IBTC Bank Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 56.8 in December from 55.2 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders grew at the fastest pace since the survey began in January 2014. As a result, output also increased at an accelerated pace.

by RTT Staff Writer

