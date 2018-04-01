Ghana Private Sector Growth Eases In December

Ghana's private sector activity continued to expand strongly in December, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 53.5 in December from 54.8 in November. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, output and new orders rose solidly, albeit at reduced rates, while job creation picked up pace.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.