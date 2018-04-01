Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Positive

Jobless Claims, Challenger Job-Cut Report as well as Fed Money Supply and Balance Sheet report are the major announcements on Thursday. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are also on a positive note.

Futures Index is trading higher suggesting Wall Street to open higher.

As of 6.40 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 69.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 11.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow rose 98.67 points or 0.4 percent to 24,922.68, the Nasdaq advanced 58.63 points or 0.8 percent to 7,065.53 and the S&P 500 climbed 17.25 points or 0.6 percent to 2,713.06.

On the economic front, the Challenger Job-Cut Report for November will be published at 7.30 am ET. The previous month's announced layoffs were 35,038.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 240K, slightly down from 245K in the prior week.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will give presentation on the "U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" at "Meltzer's Contributions to Monetary Economics and Public Policy" in Philadelphia, with audience Q&A at 1.30 pm ET.

Three-year and ten-year Treasury Note auction and 30-year Bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be releasd at 4.30 pm ET. The prior week level was $4.449 trillion.

The Fed's Money Supply for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $2.9 billion.

In the corporate sector, Hyundai Motor Co said that total sales for the month of December 2017 were 406,671 units, a decrease of 16.6 percent from prior year's 487,850 units. Domestic sales dropped 26.1 percent to 53,361 vehicles, while overseas sales decreased 15.0 percent to 353,310 vehicles.

Trimble announced acquisition of Stabiplan B.V. based in Bodegraven, Netherlands, a 3D Computer Aided Design and Engineering software and Building Information Modeling content provider for the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing industries in Europe.

Asian stocks closed higher on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 16.60 points or 0.49 percent to 3,385.71, extending gains for the fifth straight session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 175.53 points or 0.57 percent at 30,736.48.

Japanese shares rallied on the first trading day of 2018. The Nikkei average ended up 741.39 points or 3.26 percent at 23,506.33, its highest level since Jan. 7, as traders returned to their desks after a long New Year break. The broader Topix index closed 2.55 percent higher at 1,863.82.

Australian shares closed modestly higher after U.S. stocks hit record highs Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 inched up 6.70 points or 0.11 percent to 6,077.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.16 percent higher at 6,185.40.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 54.91 points or 1.03 percent, the German DAX is gaining 131.48 points or 1.01 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 3.76 points or 0.05 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 5.30 points or 0.06 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.17 percent.

