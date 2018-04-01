Zambia Private Sector Growth At 4-Month Low

Zambia's private sector activity expanded at the weakest pace in four months in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The Standard Bank Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 52.9 in December from 54.7 in November. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The overall expansion in activity was bolstered by further growth in new business.

"Despite the slower pace of improvement in the of the private sector, December saw the fastest growth in employment in 3 months," Victor Chileshe, Head of Global Markets at Stanbic Bank said.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.