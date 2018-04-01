Brazil Factory Price Inflation Accelerates Further

Brazil's industrial producer prices continued to accelerate in November, preliminary data from the statistical office IBGE showed Thursday.

The manufacturing producer prices rose 4.35 percent year-on-year to 3.47 percent in October.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased 1.62 percent in November following 1.51 percent gain in October.

Overall producer price inflation rose to 5.07 percent from 4.42 percent in November. The monthly increase was 1.43 percent versus 1.80 percent in the previous month.

