U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps More Than Expected In December

A report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday showed private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of December.

ADP said employment in the private sector surged up by 250,000 jobs in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 185,000 in November.

Economists had expected an increase of about 190,000 jobs, matching the job growth originally reported for the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

