Stocks Once Again Climb To New Record Highs - U.S. Commentary

Extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions, stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Thursday. The continued strength on Wall Street has lifted the major averages to new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are just off their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 169.62 points or 0.7 percent at 25,092.30, the Nasdaq is up 27.93 points or 0.4 percent at 7,093.46 and the S&P 500 is up 15.85 points or 0.6 percent at 2,728.91.

Buying interest has been generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment jumped by much more than expected in the month of December.

ADP said employment in the private sector surged up by 250,000 jobs in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 185,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected an increase of about 190,000 jobs, matching the job growth originally reported for the previous month.

Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said the stronger than expected job growth in the ADP report was probably skewed upwards by the recent strength of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls figures, which are used as one of the inputs

"Nevertheless, after the earlier disruption caused by the hurricanes, the labor market clearly ended 2017 with some considerable momentum," Ashworth said.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims unexpectedly inched higher in the week ended December 30th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 250,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 247,000.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to drop to 240,000 from the 245,000 originally reported for the previous week.

"We wouldn't read too much into that increase, however," Ashworth said. "Claims are notoriously volatile at the best of times and particularly around holidays."

"The bottom line is that claims remain at an unusually low level, providing more evidence of labor market strength," he added.

On Friday, the Labor Department is due to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for December.

The report is expected to show an increase of about 190,000 jobs in December following the jump of 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.

Financial stocks are turning in some of the best performances in morning trading, with the Dow Jones Banks and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index climbing by 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively

Software, chemical, and steel stocks have also moved notably higher, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.

In overseas trading, most stock across the Asia-Pacific region saw further upside during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 3.3 percent in its first trading day of the new year, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets have also moved higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged up by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are jumping by 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure following the upbeat jobs data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.5 basis points at 2.482 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News