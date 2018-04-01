Stocks Give Back Ground But Remain Mostly Positive - U.S .Commentary

Stocks have pulled back off their best levels of the day but remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Thursday. Earlier in the session, the major averages once again climbed to new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are holding on to gains. The Dow is up 126.45 points or 0.5 percent at 25,049.13, the Nasdaq is up 12.25 points or 0.2 percent at 7,077.78 and the S&P 500 is up 10.19 points or 0.4 percent at 2,723.25.

Early buying interest was generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment jumped by much more than expected in the month of December.

ADP said employment in the private sector surged up by 250,000 jobs in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 185,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected an increase of about 190,000 jobs, matching the job growth originally reported for the previous month.

Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said the stronger than expected job growth in the ADP report was probably skewed upwards by the recent strength of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls figures, which are used as one of the inputs

"Nevertheless, after the earlier disruption caused by the hurricanes, the labor market clearly ended 2017 with some considerable momentum," Ashworth said.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims unexpectedly inched higher in the week ended December 30th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 250,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 247,000.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to drop to 240,000 from the 245,000 originally reported for the previous week.

"We wouldn't read too much into that increase, however," Ashworth said. "Claims are notoriously volatile at the best of times and particularly around holidays."

"The bottom line is that claims remain at an unusually low level, providing more evidence of labor market strength," he added.

On Friday, the Labor Department is due to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for December.

The report is expected to show an increase of about 190,000 jobs in December following the jump of 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.



Sector News

Steel stocks continue to see significant strength in mid-day trading on Thursday, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index climbing by 1.3 percent. With the gain, the index has reached its best intraday level in well over three years.

Upbeat economic data out of China has recently contributed to strength among steel stocks due to optimism about the outlook for global demand.

Considerable strength also remains visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent advance by the Dow Jones Software Index. The index has risen to a record intraday high.

Oil service, financial, and chemical stocks are also seeing notable strength in mid-day trading, while biotechnology and commercial real estate stocks have moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, most stock across the Asia-Pacific region saw further upside during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 3.3 percent in its first trading day of the new year, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets also moved higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see modest weakness. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2 basis points at 2.467 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

