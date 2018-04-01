COLOMBIA: Social Organizations Ask Govt And ELN To Extend Ceasefire

(Agencia CMA Latam) - One-hundred-seventy people from different political groups signed a public letter addressed to the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group urging both sides to extend the current bilateral ceasefire to allow the peace process to move ahead.

The signatories said that "we are convinced that the negotiated outcome of the armed conflict is a priority. We recognize the efforts of the Quito roundtable parties, and we echo the communities that have benefited directly from the bilateral ceasefire," wrote dozens of academics, peace activists, people and social leaders from different regions of the country.

"We believe that, in spite of some incidents which should be investigated effectively, the ceasefire that expires next Tuesday provides a better context for the participation of society in the construction of peace," the signatories added.

A new cycle of the peace talks are expected to begin on January 9 in neighboring Ecuador, but there is still no guarantees on the ceasefire extension. Although the ELN said that the bilateral ceasefire is "at risk," the new Colombian chief negotiator, Gustavo Bell, said he expects the ceasefire could be extended.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.