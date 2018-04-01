Stocks Reach New Record Highs On Upbeat Jobs Data - U.S. Commentary

After an early move to the upside, stocks remained mostly positive over the course of the trading session on Thursday. With the upward move, the major averages once again climbed to new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the session in positive territory but off their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 152.45 points or 0.6 percent to 25,075.13, the Nasdaq edged up 12.38 points or 0.2 percent to 7,077.91 and the S&P 500 rose 10.93 points or 0.4 percent to 2,723.99.

Early buying interest was generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment jumped by much more than expected in the month of December.

ADP said employment in the private sector surged up by 250,000 jobs in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 185,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected an increase of about 190,000 jobs, matching the job growth originally reported for the previous month.

Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said the stronger than expected job growth in the ADP report was probably skewed upwards by the recent strength of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls figures, which are used as one of the inputs

"Nevertheless, after the earlier disruption caused by the hurricanes, the labor market clearly ended 2017 with some considerable momentum," Ashworth said.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims unexpectedly inched higher in the week ended December 30th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 250,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 247,000.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to drop to 240,000 from the 245,000 originally reported for the previous week.

"We wouldn't read too much into that increase, however," Ashworth said. "Claims are notoriously volatile at the best of times and particularly around holidays."

"The bottom line is that claims remain at an unusually low level, providing more evidence of labor market strength," he added.

On Friday, the Labor Department is due to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for December.

The report is expected to show an increase of about 190,000 jobs in December following the jump of 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.

Sector News

Oil service stocks extended a recent upward trend on the day, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 1.8 percent. With the gain, the index reached its best closing level in eight months.

The continued strength among oil service stocks came as the price of crude oil for February delivery rose $0.38 to a three-year closing high of $62.01 a barrel.

Notable strength was also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 1 percent gain posted by the Dow Jones Software Index. The upward move lifted the index to a record closing high.

Financial and steel stocks also saw some strength on the day, while commercial real estate and biotechnology stocks moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, most stock across the Asia-Pacific region saw further upside during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 3.3 percent in its first trading day of the new year, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets also moved higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries closed roughly flat after recovering from initial weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.453 percent after reaching a high of 2.487 percent.

Looking Ahead

The jobs data is likely to be in focus on Friday, potentially overshadowing separate reports on international trade, service sector activity, and factory orders.

