COLOMBIA: PPI Rises 3.28% In December, Highest Increase Since November 2016

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 3.28% in December 2017 on an annual basis, accelerating to the fastest pace since November 2016, after increasing 1.39% in the previous month, said the country's statistics office.

In the twelve months through December, the mining sector was the only one to record an above-average price rise of 13.84%. Industry (+1.37%) and agriculture and livestock and fisheries (+0.86%) posted lower inflation.

On a monthly basis, the Colombian PPI increased 0.48%, decelerating from November when it increased 1.58%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.