South Korea Current Account Surplus Climbs To $7.43 Billion

South Korea had a current account surplus of $7.43 billion in November, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from 5.72 billion in October.

The goods account surplus widened to $11.46 billion compared to the $9.69 billion surplus for November of 2016.

The services account deficit increased to $3.27 billion from $1.81 billion in November 2016, owing to deterioration in the travel account.

The primary income account reversed from its $0.37 billion surplus in November of last year to a deficit of $0.07 billion this year, in line with an increase in the payments on equity account.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.