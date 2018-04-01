Australia Has A$628 Million Trade Deficit

Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade deficit of A$628 million in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That was well shy of forecasts for a surplus of A$550 million following the A$105 million surplus in October.

Imports were up 1.0 percent on month to A$32.481 billion in November, while exports were roughly flat at A$31.853 billion.

