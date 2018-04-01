Japan Services PMI Eases In December - Nikkei

The services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, although at a marginally slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a Services PMI score of 51.1.

That's down from 51.2 in November, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, backlogs fell amid a weaker rise in new , while output price inflation quickened to a 29-month high.

Also, the composite PMI was unchanged at 52.2.

