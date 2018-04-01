logo
UK Shop Prices Sink 0.6% In December

Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.6 percent on year in December, the British Retail Consortium said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.1 percent contraction in November.

It also marked the steepest drop since last March as prices for non-food items were slashed - although food prices inched higher.

by RTT Staff Writer

