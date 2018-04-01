UK Shop Prices Sink 0.6% In December

Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 0.6 percent on year in December, the British Retail Consortium said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.1 percent contraction in November.

It also marked the steepest drop since last March as prices for non-food items were slashed - although food prices inched higher.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.