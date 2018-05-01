European Economics Preview: Eurozone Inflation Data Due

Flash inflation figures from euro area and retail sales from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales for November. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 2.3 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in October.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes preliminary inflation data and consumer confidence survey results for December. Inflation is seen unchanged at 1.2 percent. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to improve to 103 from 102 in November.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from Hungary are due. Prices had advanced 4.5 percent year-on-year in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area flash inflation and producer prices. Inflation is expected to slow to 1.4 percent in December from 1.5 percent in November. Producer price inflation is seen unchanged at 2.5 percent in November.

In the meantime, Italy's preliminary consumer price data is due. Prices are forecast to climb 0.8 percent on year in December, following a 0.9 percent rise in November.

