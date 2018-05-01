European Shares Seen Flat To Higher

European stocks may open flat to slightly higher on Friday even as the euro hovered near a three-year high against the dollar despite a strong ADP report.

Asian shares are broadly higher, although overall gains remained modest ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs data later in the day that may offer evidence of continued momentum in the world's largest .

The report is expected to show an increase of about 190,000 jobs in December after an addition of 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.

Closer home, flash inflation figures from the euro area and retail sales figures from Germany are slated to be released later in the day.

Earlier in the day, a report from the British Retail Consortium revealed that shop prices in the United Kingdom fell 0.6 percent year-on-year in December. That missed expectations for a flat reading following the 0.1 percent contraction in November.

Separately, industry data showed that U.K. car sales logged its biggest fall in eight years in 2017. Car sales declined 5.6 percent to 2.54 million units in 2017.

Oil dipped slightly but held near its highest level since May 2015 on concerns about supply risks amid anti-government unrest in Iran. Gold held steady and remained on track to post its fourth straight weekly rise.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose to hit fresh record highs, with a robust ADP jobs report and strong manufacturing and services sector data from the world's largest economies offering support.

The Dow gained 0.6 percent to close above the 25,000 level for the first time, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.

European ended Thursday's session with strong gains, led by automakers and energy companies.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 0.89 percent to finish at its highest level since Nov. 8. The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent.

