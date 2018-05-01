Germany's Retail Sales Rebound In November

Germany's retail sales rebounded in November, figures from Destatis revealed Friday.

Retail sales climbed 4.4 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a revised 0.9 percent drop in October. Sales were forecast to grow 2.3 percent.

Sale of food, beverages and tobacco gained 4.2 percent and that of non-food products climbed 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail turnover advanced 2.3 percent, in contrast to October's 1 percent decrease. Economists had forecast a 1 percent rise for November.

Data showed that retail turnover in 2017 is set to be between 2.7 and 3.1 percent higher in real terms than in 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

