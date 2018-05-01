Asian Shares Rise Ahead Of US Jobs Report

Asian stocks recovered from early losses to finish mostly higher on Friday even as regional gains remained modest ahead of the release of the closely-watched U.S. jobs report for December, due later in the day.

The jobs report is expected to show an increase of about 190,000 jobs in December after an addition of 228,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.

Chinese shares extended gains for the sixth straight session on growth optimism. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 6.04 points or 0.18 percent to 3,391.75, a six-week high, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.25 percent higher at 30,814 in late trade.

Japanese shares extended gains from the previous session to probe 26-year highs as the yen held broadly lower on improved risk appetite. The Nikkei average climbed 208.20 points or 0.89 percent to 23,714.53, while the broader Topix index closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,880.34. Financials as well as iron and steel companies led the surge.

Electronics group Toshiba surged 2.2 percent after selling its U.S. nuclear engineering . Department store operator Takashimaya tumbled 3.4 percent after reporting muted sales growth at its 13 stores for December.

In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, although at a marginally slower rate, with a Services PMI score of 51.1, down from 51.2 in November.

Australian shares rose sharply to hit a fresh 10-year high, with banking and mining stocks pacing the gainers on the back of strong data from the world's largest economies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 45.20 points or 0.74 percent to 6,122.30, its highest since January 2008, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 44.30 points or 0.72 percent at 6,229.70.

Lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia rallied 1.5 percent to reach its highest level in more than three weeks, while the other three big banks rose between 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent.

Stronger commodity prices helped lift miners, with Fortescue Metals Group and South32 ending up 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Gold miners Newcrest and Evolution Mining climbed 1-2 percent after gold prices rose for a tenth straight session overnight.

Healthcare stocks extended gains from the previous session, with Cann Group rising 3 percent while Bod Australia soared 7.5 percent.

Sports apparel seller Billabong International advanced 2.6 percent. The company has asked its shareholders to accept a formal buyout proposal of A$1 per share from Boardriders, the owner of Quicksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes.

Bega Cheese lot 2.5 percent after its shareholders approved the institutional placement component of a A$160 million capital raising last year. Investors shrugged off data which showed that the trade balance shrank unexpectedly in November.

Seoul stocks rallied, led higher by financials and companies on the back of expectations over strong earnings. The benchmark Kospi rallied 31.06 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 2,497.52. Tech stocks Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix climbed 2-3 percent while KB Financial advanced 1.8 percent.

On the economic front, South Korea posted a current account surplus of $7.43 billion in November, the Bank of Korea said today - up from 5.72 billion in October. The goods account surplus widened to $11.46 billion compared to the $9.69 billion surplus for November 2016.

New Zealand shares ended marginally higher in the absence of corporate news. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 12.05 points or 0.14 percent to

8,455.55, with Metro Performance Glass and Sky Network Television rising about 2 percent each.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up 0.7 percent after a government report showed the country's trade surplus rose to MYR 9.9 billion in November from MYR 9.1 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Taiwan were up between 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was declining half a percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose to hit fresh record highs, with a robust ADP jobs report and strong manufacturing and services sector data from the world's largest economies offering support.

The Dow gained 0.6 percent to close above the 25,000 level for the first time, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.

